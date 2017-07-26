Airbnb and NAACP partner to boost minority-hosted rentals

In addition to helping minority communities list their homes via the service, Airbnb will give 20 percent of what it makes from this to the NAACP. From there, the social justice organization will work with Airbnb to improve its workforce diversity and ensure that there are plenty of minority-listed homes.

The NAACP stresses that the money Airbnb shares won't affect host pay-outs, and that even more news will be shared about the initiative in the near future. Now, this isn't the direct result of the awful sub-letter, Airbnb has been pushing for diversity amongst its hosts. Last year, the company started requiring that hosts agree to anti-discrimination clauses after discovering that racism skewed rentals.