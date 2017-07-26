CNBC: Secret team at Amazon is working on health care projects

Specifically, CNBC points to job postings dealing with the use of medical records as examples. There's no mention of its Lab126 that was reportedly restructured after delivering hardware including the original Echo and Fire Phone.

As machine learning and AI services expand, big name companies in tech are looking for ways to grab a piece of the immense health care market, and Amazon could be poised to do that via Echo hardware backed by Alexa. Previous rumors have pointed to Apple using the iPhone to dive deeper into your medical history, while Google's DeepMind Health AI project processes big data for hospitals.