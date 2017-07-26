Facebook's first wave of original TV shows is almost ready

Facebook hasn't confirmed the project's launch yet, but it hasn't exactly been keeping its efforts a secret either. In 2016, it hired CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen, who admitted that the company is exploring funding video content, including "original and licensed scripted, unscripted" shows. It also hired former MTV executive Mina Lefevre who worked on Teen Wolf and Scream to lead its efforts in creating original programs.

The social network has reportedly teamed up with several media companies to conjure up both short inexpensive shows and bid-budget productions. We can apparently expect the more inexpensive offerings to be similar to decently produced YouTube videos and the premium ones to be more like legit TV series. Bloomberg says Facebook isn't trying to compete with Netflix or HBO, though, so something on the same scale as Game of Thrones is probably out of the question.