Apple supplier Foxconn announces plan for Wisconsin display factory

"If I didn't get elected, he wouldn't be spending $10 billion" on American facilities, Trump said about Foxconn CEO Terry Gou. The full, untrimmed video is below -- skip to 49:15 when the press conference starts.

Earlier this week, sources told The Wall Street Journal that Foxconn was "nearing a decision" to open plants in Wisconsin for producing large-screen TVs. Last month, the company announced after its annual shareholders meeting that it was considering investing $10 billion in facilities in seven US states -- including Wisconsin. (The others included Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Texas.)

This comes hot on the heels of Trump telling The Wall Street Journal that Apple CEO Tim Cook promised him the tech company itself would open up three production facilities in the US. It's possible that Trump got Foxconn and Apple mixed up, though the President explicitly name-dropped Cook.

Apple did not return our request for comment on Trump's comments yesterday.