Samsung secured record profits in the second quarter

Looking forward, Samsung confirmed a new Galaxy Note is coming soon "with enhanced performance and features, to maintain the strong sales momentum of its premium smartphones, together with the Galaxy S8 and S8+." Meanwhile, it also says "continued growth is expected thanks to stable supply of 10nm mobile processors and increased supply of OLED DDIs for flagship smartphones." Those OLED displays likely include not only its devices but also the rumored OLED iPhone 8, which will reportedly arrive with displays made by Samsung.