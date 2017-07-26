Verified Twitter users have their very own dating app

Its creators claim it's all about authenticity. Whereas other dating services can fall prey to bots and catfish, Blue taps into Twitter's verification system to connect you with "real" celebs. There's just a slight catch: not all verified Twitter users are actually famous. Although Twitter doesn't release official numbers, a report from 2015 claimed out of 150,000 checkmarked profiles, 25 percent belonged to journalists and media personalities. And that was before the platform opened up verification applications to everyone. Therefore, don't go raising your hopes of snagging Rihanna or Justin Bieber.

For a service targeting Twitter's blue tick collective, it's odd that Loveflutter itself isn't verified on the platform. Even the app's co-founders can't use Blue because they lack the little checkmark. In fact, there's every chance that Blue will never make it to where you live. Despite rolling out in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, London and Tokyo, the app won't go live until 1,000 local members are available.

What's stopping it from taking off? Oh, just Tinder's very own celeb-dating service. Not to mention apps such as Raya, Luxy, and The League, which exclusively court rich, famous and educated patrons. There's also nothing prohibiting celebs from just sliding into one another's DMs on Twitter -- like all the other creepy folk on the platform.