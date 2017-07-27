Airbnb helps you tell everyone why you left that dive early

Airbnb is changing its online reviews system so it's easier to leave feedback for a property you vacate before your stay is complete. Previously, the only way to do this was through Airbnb's customer service department, which is something most people probably can't be bothered to do.

Now, if you leave the property early, you'll be able to leave a review as you normally would with a completed stay. This means you can give other Airbnb users a heads up if the property turns out to be a dump or the host is unnervingly creepy.