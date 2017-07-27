Show More Results

Airbnb helps you tell everyone why you left that dive early

Now you can warn other Airbnb users about places that aren't up to scratch.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
14m ago in Services
Getty Images

Airbnb is changing its online reviews system so it's easier to leave feedback for a property you vacate before your stay is complete. Previously, the only way to do this was through Airbnb's customer service department, which is something most people probably can't be bothered to do.

Now, if you leave the property early, you'll be able to leave a review as you normally would with a completed stay. This means you can give other Airbnb users a heads up if the property turns out to be a dump or the host is unnervingly creepy.

The move follows consultations with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which acts as a watchdog for online reviews. Airbnb has promised the CMA the changes will be made globally to its reviews system by the end of August, so if your summer holiday doesn't go to plan you'll have to make do ranting about it on Facebook instead.

