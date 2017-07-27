Google and MLB team up for behind-the-scenes Daydream VR videos

The first episodes are available now, and each centers on a different new MLB player. The first four, respectively, focus on Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox, Manuel Margot of the San Diego Padres and Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins. The aim is to take baseball fans behind the scenes and show viewers what it's like to be part of the MLB.

Google promises that more episodes are to come, and will be released at "key moments" during the 2017 Major League Baseball season. Google used Jump, its VR platform that seamlessly stitches together video using a smart algorithm for 360-degree coverage, to film this series. You can find the series in the MLB.com At Bat app in Daydream. MLB will also make them available on YouTube in the near future.