‘Modern Warfare Remastered’ hits Xbox and PC as a standalone title

It's no secret that including the remastered version of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare helped sell copies of the latest in the series, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Unfortunately, you could only get the revival in an $80 bundle with the new game -- until Activision bowed to demand and planned a standalone version of the remastered 2007 classic, which came out exclusively for PS4 last month. After a grace period, the game is now out on Steam, and Xbox One for $40.
The remaster includes the original game's solo campaign plus 16 retouched multiplayer maps. Surprising no one, there's already a $15 DLC pack on Steam that includes four (and only four) additional maps. But if you don't want to shell out even more than the sticker price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is getting a free bonus map as part of Activision's franchise-wide "Days of Summer" event -- a beachy wonderland to dominate those upstarts who didn't master these levels the first time they came around.