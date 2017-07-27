‘Modern Warfare Remastered’ hits Xbox and PC as a standalone title

It's no secret that including the remastered version of the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare helped sell copies of the latest in the series, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Unfortunately, you could only get the revival in an $80 bundle with the new game -- until Activision bowed to demand and planned a standalone version of the remastered 2007 classic, which came out exclusively for PS4 last month. After a grace period, the game is now out on Steam, and Xbox One for $40.