The Facebook chief has also revealed that WhatsApp Status, its Snapchat Stories clone, has reached 250 million daily users. That means it has eclipsed Snapchat itself, which only has 166 million daily users altogether. In other words, WhatsApp may not be that popular in the US, but it's a force to be reckoned with in the global scale. It's also not just another chat app for a lot of people: it's now seen as a top news source in some countries, and in the future, it could even become the go-to app for peer-to-peer payments.