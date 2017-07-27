Sling TV adds pay-per-view events starting with UFC 214

"Although we haven't announced specific plans to offer other fights, we will carry additional pay-per-view events in the future," the company told TechCrunch. "Integrating UFC 214 directly into the Sling TV experience is the next step in Sling TV becoming a true cable replacement."

You won't be able to use Sling's cloud DVR to record Cormier and Jones beating the snot out of each other (again), however. Now to see if other streaming services start baking in pay-per-view events like this. UFC 214 will run you $59.99 in addition to your monthly subscription fee.