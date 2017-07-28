The 'Final Fantasy XV' bromobile invades 'Forza Horizon 3' next week

Horizon has had rides from other games appear in it prior. The Warthog from Halo was more than just a gimmick and actually worked pretty well as a stunt car or as a main in the snowy "Blizzard Mountain" expansion. Hopefully that utility carries over to the Regalia. It's just a shame this one won't fly. That's to say nothing of Fallout-4-branded cars appearing in Horizon's serious simulation cousin, Forza Motorsport 6.

No, you won't have Noctis or Prompto along for the ride here, but if you squint the Outback almost looks like Eos in spots. Fire up the Cup Noodles.