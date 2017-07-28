'Forces of Destiny' YouTube series explores untold 'Star Wars' tales

Can't get enough Star Wars content while you wait for the next couple of movie installments? You might want to check out this series of animated shorts, Forces of Destiny, written by the prolific Jennifer Muro for Disney. Each two- to three-minute episode tells canonical stories of the women of Star Wars and their "everyday heroism." Eight of a planned 16 short films are available on YouTube now, and will eventually show up on Disney Channel. While Muro notes that the stories are meant for kids, she knows that all ages will dig these in-between stories from Star Wars.
The animation is basic but serviceable: think Kim Possible rather than The Clone Wars. Each episode is prefaced by Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, saying, "The choices we make, the actions we take — moments, both big and small — shape us into Forces of Destiny." According to Ars Technica, the final eight episodes will appear in October. The current shorts jump around in time, with stories about The Force Awakens' Rey and BB-8 and The Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano alongside episodes about Leia Organa and Jyn Erso. All the characters are performed by their live-action counterparts, except for Leia, who's voiced by Shelby Young.
While the kid-friendly Forces of Destiny doesn't get too intense (Jyn Erso saves an alien cat from Stormtroopers, Leia distracts the snow monster from Hoth so Chewbacca can fix a door), the series is certainly a fun way to spend some more time immersed in the Star Wars universe.