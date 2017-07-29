iTunes hides clues that Apple is preparing to go 4K

It's possible that Cupertino is preparing to launch 4K movies on iTunes, so they could go hand-in-hand with the next Apple TV when it becomes available. The tags might have simply made their way to the UK store earlier than intended. According to a Bloomberg report earlier this year, the next iteration of the streaming device won't have a lot of new features, but it will support 4K and HDR. Besides, it'll be more surprising if Apple doesn't get in on the action soon: Google Play added 4K movies to its repertoire way back last year and 4K TVs are becoming more and more affordable.