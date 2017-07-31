Classic action game 'Another World' is headed to your turntable

If you've played Éric Chahi's classic action-adventure Another World (aka Out of this World), there's a good chance you remember the soundtrack. Large chunks of the game were punctuated by silence, but you knew something special was happening whenever Jean-François Freitas' ethereal, Vangelis-like score began to play. Now, you can relive those moments on your turntable. Black Screen Records is releasing a vinyl (plus a CD, we'd add) version of the soundtrack, making it available for the first time beyond the deluxe editions of the game's 20th anniversary release.
The track list includes both the music common to all versions of the game as well as the intro and endgame music specific to the Amiga and 2004 Windows versions.
You can pre-order the soundtrack ahead of its August 18th ship date, and you might want to do that if you're determined to get the most fanciful copy possible. Black Screen is selling an exclusive orange record, while the French get a blue record at the official Another World store. You'll otherwise have to 'settle' for old-school black vinyl unless you're willing to wait for a future US exclusive. It's a bit overkill given the relatively short running time (you can likely finish listening in the time it takes to make dinner), but it might hit the spot if you still have fond memories of incinerating guards and running away from mysterious beasts.