Classic action game 'Another World' is headed to your turntable

The track list includes both the music common to all versions of the game as well as the intro and endgame music specific to the Amiga and 2004 Windows versions.

You can pre-order the soundtrack ahead of its August 18th ship date, and you might want to do that if you're determined to get the most fanciful copy possible. Black Screen is selling an exclusive orange record, while the French get a blue record at the official Another World store. You'll otherwise have to 'settle' for old-school black vinyl unless you're willing to wait for a future US exclusive. It's a bit overkill given the relatively short running time (you can likely finish listening in the time it takes to make dinner), but it might hit the spot if you still have fond memories of incinerating guards and running away from mysterious beasts.