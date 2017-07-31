Samsung hints how the Galaxy Note 8's dual camera will work

There's a depth-of-field effect, as you might guess, so it's entirely possible that you'll see an iPhone-style portrait mode as well as after-the-shot refocusing. However, Samsung is also promising that the module will improve image quality even in regular shots. The dual cameras enable brighter low-light shots when used in tandem, and "dual fusion" can expand the dynamic range of a photo to preserve details in highlights and shadows. There are a couple of more novelty-oriented features, too, such as a "background effect" (to blur the all but the center of a shot) and a "perspective view" (which tilts the image based on how you rotate your phone).

It's possible that some of these software tricks won't show up when Samsung unveils the Note 8 on August 23rd, but Samsung has a history of previewing components and features that are clearly destined for its next major smartphone. It would be more surprising these features didn't appear. Either way, it's likely that photography will be the Note 8's biggest feature after its namesake pen.