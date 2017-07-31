‘Titanfall 2’ arrives on EA’s PC and Xbox One subscription services

Titanfall 2, the criminally underrated man-vs.-mech multiplayer game that reliably releases new free content nearly every month, is now available for subscribers of EA's subscription services. Users on both EA Access on Xbox One and Origin Access on PC can play the game at no cost -- which is perfect timing, since the game's latest DLC introduced a new players-vs-computer horde mode that has likely reeled in a bunch of lapsed fans. Seriously, it's a game where wallrunning players try to dodge enemies in gun-toting mechs -- go play it already if you've already ponied up for EA's unlimited gaming services.
Titanfall 2 enters the Vault, EA's repository of games made freely available to Access subscribers. As Polygon notes, this is the first game in the slew of titles EA announced were headed to the Vault in coming months, so expect Battlefield 1 and trial versions of the publisher's 2018 sports titles to hit before September ends.