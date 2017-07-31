What's on TV: 'Voltron,' 'Sharknado 5' and 'Wet Hot American Summer'

This week is a big one for Netflix, although bigger releases like The Defenders are still waiting for later in August. This week we'll see season three of Voltron: Legendary Defender, as well as season two of Wet Hot American Summer. Syfy is back with its fifth Sharknado movie and DirecTV has the series finale of Kingdom. For gamers, The Long Dark is officially launching while TBS airs Road to the International Dota 2 Championships, and tech paranoia flick The Circle is available on Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Alien: Covenant (VOD)
- The Circle
- The Fog
- Slither
- They Live
- Going in Style
- The Machinist
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4, Xbox One)
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named Schoo (PS4)
- Dino Frontier (PSVR)
- The Long Dark (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- CastleStorm VR (PSVR)
- Tacoma (PC, Xbox One)
- Slime Rancher (Xbox One, PC)
- Slime-san (Switch)
- Aven Colony (PS4)
- Drawfighters (PS4)
- Frisky Business (PS4)
- Patapon Remasters (PS4)
- Oh... Sir! The Insult Simulator (Xbox One)
Monday
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
- Preacher, AMC, 9PM
- Will, TNT, 9PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9PM
- Superhuman (season finale), Fox, 9PM
- CBSN: On assignment (series premiere), CBS, 10PM
- Carspotting (series premiere), Discovery, 10PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10PM
- American Greed, CNBC, 10PM
- Siesta Key (series premiere), MTV, 10PM
- Midnight, Texas, NBC, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Maz Jobrani: Immigrant, Netflix, 3AM
- Surviving Escobar: Alias JJ (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Casual (season finale), Hulu, 3AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
- The Challenge MTV, 9PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9PM
- Somewhere Between, ABC, 10PM
- Shooter, USA, 10PM
- American Ripper, History, 10PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 10PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10PM
- The Profit, CNBC, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10:30PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Kingdom (series finale), DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- Suits, USA, 9PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9PM
- Hood Adjacent with James Davis, Comedy Central, 9PM
- The Carmichael Show, NBC, 9PM
- Catfish, MTV, 9PM
- Queen Sugar (summer finale), OWN, 10PM
- Sinner (series premiere), USA, 10PM
- I'm Sorry, TruTV, 10PM
- Snowfall FX, 10PM
- The Auto Firm with Alex Vega, Velocity, 10PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10PM
- Cleverman (season finale), Sundance, 10PM
- Broadchurch, BBC America, 10PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- NFL Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys vs. Cardinals, NBC, 8PM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8PM
- Boy Band, ABC, 8PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8PM
- Battle of the Network Stars, ABC, 9PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway, CW, 9PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9PM
- The Wall, NBC, 9PM
- The Tunnel (season finale), PBS, 9PM
- Date Night Live, Lifetime, 10PM
- Akil the Fugitive Hunter, A&E, 10PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10PM
- The Night Shift, NBC, 10PM
- The Gong Show, ABC, 10PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- The Guest Book, TBS, 10PM
- What Would Diplo Do? (series premiere), Viceland, 10PM
- Nuts + Bolts (series premiere), Viceland, 10:30PM
- The Chris Gethard Show (series premiere), TruTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (S3), Netflix, 3AM
- Wet Hot American Summer (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- Lost in Oz (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Comrade Detective (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Icarus, Netflix, 3AM
- We Day, CBS, 8PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 8PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 9PM
- Road to the International Dota 2 Championships, TBS, 10PM
- All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor, Showtime 10PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11:30PM
Saturday
- Doubt, CBS, 8PM
- Turn, AMC, 9PM
- Risk, Showtime 9PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
- George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington DC, HBO, 10PM
Sunday
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Syfy, 8PM
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 8PM
- Teen Wolf, MTV, 8PM
- American Grit (season finale), Fox, 8PM
- Top Gear America, BBC America, 8PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- Ray Donovan (season premiere), Starz, 9PM
- Game of Thrones, HBO, 9PM
- Candy Crush, CBS, 9PM
- Power, Starz, 9PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- The Nineties, CNN, 9PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome, ABC, 9PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10PM
- The Strain, FX, 10PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30PM
- Talking with Chris Hardwick, AMC, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30PM
- Rick & Morty, Cartoon Network, 11:30PM