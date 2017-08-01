HP made a VR backpack for on-the-job training

The wearable computer has tight integration with the HTC Vive Business Edition, but HP stresses that you're not obligated to use it -- it'll work just fine with an Oculus Rift or whatever else your company prefers. The pro parts do hike the price, though, as you'll be spending at least $3,299 on the Z VR Backpack when it arrives in September. Not that cost is necessarily as much of an issue here -- that money might be trivial compared to the cost of a design studio or a training environment.

There's even a project in the works to showcase what's possible. HP is partnering with a slew of companies (Autodesk, Epic Games, Fusion, HTC, Launch Forth and Technicolor) on a Mars Home Planet project that uses VR for around-the-world collaboration. Teams will use Autodesk tools to create infrastructure for a million-strong simulated Mars colony, ranging from whole buildings to pieces of clothing. The hope is that VR will give you a better sense of what it'd be like to live on Mars, and help test concepts more effectively than you would staring at a screen. You can sign up for the first phase of the project today.