Nextbit ends customer support for its Robin 'cloud phone'

You can still get help for your own Robin over on the Nextbit help site, which includes a handy getting started video, a search field, and the new warranty announcement, which says, "Rebels, effective August 1st 2017, we will be shutting down support for Robin. Although you won't be able to reach us by phone or chat anymore, any outstanding RMA tickets will be handled via email." The page also directs you to connect with other Robin users on Razer Insider. If you bought a Robin from a third-party reseller, though, you'll have to contact them for any questions.