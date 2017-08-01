Nextbit ends customer support for its Robin 'cloud phone'

When gaming peripheral maker Razer acquired Nextbit this past January, the phone maker promised to support the Robin, its beautiful yet flawed "cloud phone," providing updates and security patches through February 2018, along with warranty and customer support for another six months. Now that it's been that long, Nextbit tweeted that it has "shut down support for Robin" as of August 1st. A further clarification on Twitter notes that the company has "only ended customer support at this time, not software support." We've reached out to Nextbit and Razer for comment and will update when we hear back.
Effective August 1st 2017, we've shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ— Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017
You can still get help for your own Robin over on the Nextbit help site, which includes a handy getting started video, a search field, and the new warranty announcement, which says, "Rebels, effective August 1st 2017, we will be shutting down support for Robin. Although you won't be able to reach us by phone or chat anymore, any outstanding RMA tickets will be handled via email." The page also directs you to connect with other Robin users on Razer Insider. If you bought a Robin from a third-party reseller, though, you'll have to contact them for any questions.