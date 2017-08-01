Theranos settles Walgreens lawsuit with 'no finding of liability'

The details are again undisclosed by Theranos, though the company seems to want to imply that recent internal changes have led to this moment. "Over the past 16 months, the Company has built a new senior management team, changed the composition and structure of its Board of Directors, installed an expert technology and scientific advisory board, and implemented a new quality and compliance program," writes the company in a statement.

While it's hard to believe that a $140 million lawsuit can be settled this easily, it does look like Theranos is slowly facing its regulatory and legal battles in the hopes of becoming a powerhouse again.