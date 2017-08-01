VSCO adds video editing tools to its subscription service on iOS

Popular iOS photo editing app, VSCO, keeps adding new tools for photographers looking to tweak their still images. The company has included RAW support, simplified capture features, a Collections system to track other people's photos that you like and even GIF support. It even launched a subscription service, VSCO X, that gives members exclusive access to high-end filters and presets. The company has now taken yet another step forward, with video editing tools for VSCO X members, available now. Currently out on iOS, Android members will get the same tools "soon."
If you're a VSCO X member on iOS, you just need to update the VSCO app to get the new video editing feature. Navigate to the Studio in your app, tap on the announcement banner and you'll see videos from your iPhone's camera roll. You can add any filter or effect from VSCO X library as well as the standard ones from the app itself, including contrast or saturation. When you're done editing, hitting Save will put the edited video back into your camera roll (not VSCO Studio).