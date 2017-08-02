Team USA tests Eagle Prime ahead of its ‘Giant Robot Duel’

Judging by the vid, Eagle Prime handles pretty well for a 16-foot beast. The 430-horsepower combat mech stands atop a custom tank tread, allowing it manoeuvre around corners. Since its public unveiling in May, the MegaBots team have also given it a brand-new reloading air cannon.

Eagle Prime will represent Team USA in the "Giant Robot Duel" against "Kuratas" (a 13-foot combat mech from Japanese company Suidobashi Heavy Industries). The Real Steel-style matchup was due to take place this month, but is again being pushed back, this time to September. MegaBots claims the delay is down to "logistical issues." Although the event is not open to the public, fans can catch the action on YouTube and Facebook.