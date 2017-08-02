Show More Results

Image credit: MST3K
Next 'MST3K' DVD box set could be its last

A dozen unreleased episodes may never be available.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
45m ago in AV
MST3K

The cult of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 is currently in full swing. There's the gleefully cheesy Netflix revival, which came off the back of a successful Kickstarter from the show's creator Joel Hodgson. And, Twitch recently aired a six-day long MST3K binge-fest for b-movie devotees. While streaming services have stepped in to continue its legacy, those seeking physical copies of the show are in for a hard time. Distributor Shout! Factory's plans to release more DVDs of the series just hit a speed bump. In a post on the show's Facebook page, it claims that MST3K Volume 39 will "likely" be the last collection of unreleased episodes of the show.

The latest box-set contains four discs in total, which include The Amazing Transparent Man, Girls Town, and Diabolik (no doubt all as abysmal as you'd expect). As a concession, the fourth disc -- known as "Satellite Dishes" -- will contain the host segments from 12 never-before-released episodes. According to Shout! Factory, these remaining instalments may never get a legitimate release due to licensing issues. Here's the full list of episodes (which sound as campy as ever):

Ep #201 Rocketship X-M

Ep #212 Godzilla Vs. Megalon

Ep #213 Godzilla Vs. The Sea Monster

Ep #309 The Amazing Colossal Man

Ep #311 It Conquered the World

Ep #416 Fire Maidens from Outer Space

Ep #418 The Eye Creatures

Ep #807 Terror from the Year 5000

Ep #809 I Was A Teenage Werewolf

Ep #905 The Deadly Bees

Ep #906 The Space Children

Ep #913 Quest of the Delta Knights

