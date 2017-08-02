Next 'MST3K' DVD box set could be its last

The cult of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 is currently in full swing. There's the gleefully cheesy Netflix revival, which came off the back of a successful Kickstarter from the show's creator Joel Hodgson. And, Twitch recently aired a six-day long MST3K binge-fest for b-movie devotees. While streaming services have stepped in to continue its legacy, those seeking physical copies of the show are in for a hard time. Distributor Shout! Factory's plans to release more DVDs of the series just hit a speed bump. In a post on the show's Facebook page, it claims that MST3K Volume 39 will "likely" be the last collection of unreleased episodes of the show.