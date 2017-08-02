Next 'MST3K' DVD box set could be its last

The cult of Mystery Science Theatre 3000 is currently in full swing. There's the gleefully cheesy Netflix revival, which came off the back of a successful Kickstarter from the show's creator Joel Hodgson. And, Twitch recently aired a six-day long MST3K binge-fest for b-movie devotees. While streaming services have stepped in to continue its legacy, those seeking physical copies of the show are in for a hard time. Distributor Shout! Factory's plans to release more DVDs of the series just hit a speed bump. In a post on the show's Facebook page, it claims that MST3K Volume 39 will "likely" be the last collection of unreleased episodes of the show.
The latest box-set contains four discs in total, which include The Amazing Transparent Man, Girls Town, and Diabolik (no doubt all as abysmal as you'd expect). As a concession, the fourth disc -- known as "Satellite Dishes" -- will contain the host segments from 12 never-before-released episodes. According to Shout! Factory, these remaining instalments may never get a legitimate release due to licensing issues. Here's the full list of episodes (which sound as campy as ever):
Ep #201 Rocketship X-M
Ep #212 Godzilla Vs. Megalon
Ep #213 Godzilla Vs. The Sea Monster
Ep #309 The Amazing Colossal Man
Ep #311 It Conquered the World
Ep #416 Fire Maidens from Outer Space
Ep #418 The Eye Creatures
Ep #807 Terror from the Year 5000
Ep #809 I Was A Teenage Werewolf
Ep #905 The Deadly Bees
Ep #906 The Space Children
Ep #913 Quest of the Delta Knights