Vizio adds the streaming apps its new TVs were missing

In addition to the software update, you're going to need some new hardware as well. Specifically, a new remote to take advantage of the streaming services. "Some owners who previously purchased eligible displays may need the new Vizio SmartCast remote, which features the V-button to provide one-button access to the SmartCast TV user interface, along with shortcut keys to top apps," the company said in a statement.

Vizio said that you can get one of the wands free, or "for a nominal fee." To check which camp you fall into, your best bet is inputting your TV's serial number into this website and rolling the dice.

Once your 2017 M-series or P-series display has the patch, you'll find a home screen with options for Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix and others. It sounds a little like Roku's interface. Later this summer, Vizio said that the budget-line E series will get the update as well.