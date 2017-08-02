Vizio adds the streaming apps its new TVs were missing

One of the more unique features of Vizio's smart TV lineup is that some models use an Android tablet to cast streaming services to the displays. That's rather than having apps baked directly into the TVs themselves. It sounds fine on paper, but if the WiFi connection between each isn't strong enough you're going to see a lot of buffering. To remedy this, the TV manufacturer is rolling out an update for its 2017 models that adds apps directly to the displays themselves -- no casting necessary.
In addition to the software update, you're going to need some new hardware as well. Specifically, a new remote to take advantage of the streaming services. "Some owners who previously purchased eligible displays may need the new Vizio SmartCast remote, which features the V-button to provide one-button access to the SmartCast TV user interface, along with shortcut keys to top apps," the company said in a statement.
Vizio said that you can get one of the wands free, or "for a nominal fee." To check which camp you fall into, your best bet is inputting your TV's serial number into this website and rolling the dice.
Once your 2017 M-series or P-series display has the patch, you'll find a home screen with options for Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix and others. It sounds a little like Roku's interface. Later this summer, Vizio said that the budget-line E series will get the update as well.