Xiaomi is one of the world's biggest phonemakers, again

Xiaomi hasn't been doing well recently despite displaying explosive growth in its first few years, even if it doesn't officially sell its devices in the west. Lei Jun, its CEO, told employees in an email earlier this year that the Beijing-based company grew faster that it could handle and needed to slow down and refocus. That same month, company vice president Hugo Barra, known for his work with Google's Android division, left Xiaomi to head back to Silicon Valley.

Despite its recent struggles, Xiaomi's sales have been climbing these past few months. Its annual shipment ballooned by 58 percent, and it took over six percent of the global smartphone marketshare in Q2, thanks to its Android devices. The budget phone Redmi 4A, in particular, proved to be especially popular in India.

Unlike Samsung and Xiaomi, Apple didn't do as well as it would have wanted. It's still in second place, but its sales are down by one percent compared to the same period in 2016. It also only shipped half the number of phones Samsung did. That will likely change once the next iPhone comes out, though it's worth noting that Samsung is also preparing to launch the Note 8 in a few weeks' time. Huawei occupies the third spot in the list and retains its status as the top Chinese phonemaker, followed by Oppo, which took over eight percent of the global marketshare.