Google’s Play Store will boost rankings of high quality apps

While these changes should improve the Play Store experience for all, it'll likely take a bit for app creators to understand how Google's weighing quality. In a blog post announcing the change, the search giant recommended developers pay close attention to the Android vitals page and pre-launch reports before pushing out updates. Of course, if you miss any bugs, user reviews will certainly let you know.

We'll see how good a job algorithms do burying bad apps, but at least Google's trying to make getting apps from the Play Store a less painful experience, like it's done with new scanning tools that identify malware-installing "rogue apps."