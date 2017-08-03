‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ arrives on Nintendo Switch August 22nd

The second episode of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two will be released on August 15th and like the first episode, it will be available for download on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices. Entitled "Giant Consequences," episode two takes up where the first installment left off -- Jesse and company have brought back a lost adventurer, a powerful device and an enemy that the team needs to find out more about. And their next adventure takes them into an "icy unknown."
Along with the announcement of the second episode's premiere date, Telltale also revealed that the first season of Minecraft: Story Mode will be available on Nintendo Switch beginning August 22nd in North America and August 25th everywhere else. It includes the five episodes of the original season pass as well as the three bonus "Adventure Pass" episodes. You can snag it as a digital download or a physical cartridge.