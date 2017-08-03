‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ arrives on Nintendo Switch August 22nd

The second episode of Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two will be released on August 15th and like the first episode, it will be available for download on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices. Entitled "Giant Consequences," episode two takes up where the first installment left off -- Jesse and company have brought back a lost adventurer, a powerful device and an enemy that the team needs to find out more about. And their next adventure takes them into an "icy unknown."