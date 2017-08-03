Open-world adventure game 'Rime' comes to the Switch this November

The digital download version of Rime will run $30 on the Nintendo eShop, while a physical copy with a code to download the soundtrack will set you back $40. "As big fans of Nintendo, we truly appreciate our fans' patience as Tantalus and Tequila Works continue working on Rime on Nintendo Switch; we are all committed to making sure all players get the high-quality experience they deserve," said Tequila Works' CEO Raúl Rubio Munárriz in a statement.