Open-world adventure game 'Rime' comes to the Switch this November

Tequila Works' highly-anticipated indie game Rime, formerly planned as a PS4 exclusive, is also headed to PC, the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. While some were worried the open-world adventure would cost more on the Switch (it won't), Rime will still take longer to arrive on Nintendo's portable console. The publishers have finally announced a release date for the title: November 14th for North American Switch owners and November 17th for European ones.
The digital download version of Rime will run $30 on the Nintendo eShop, while a physical copy with a code to download the soundtrack will set you back $40. "As big fans of Nintendo, we truly appreciate our fans' patience as Tantalus and Tequila Works continue working on Rime on Nintendo Switch; we are all committed to making sure all players get the high-quality experience they deserve," said Tequila Works' CEO Raúl Rubio Munárriz in a statement.