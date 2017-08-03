Zuckerberg hires Clinton pollster, totally not running for president

Is Zuckerberg actually running for office though? As Politico points out, all the talk is just that: talk. Benenson's company will be doing research for the Zuckerbergs' philanthropy organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. It's possible (even likely) that this move is simply a push to move the organization's work and influence into political spheres.

It's also possible that some of these political moves are because Zuckerberg acknowledges that Facebook played a crucial role in the 2016 elections. From proliferation of fake news to the repeated censorship of journalists, it's hard to deny that the social network played a vital role in bringing us to where the country is today.

Still, those presidency rumors are getting increasingly difficult for Zuckerberg to quash; he's made quite a few key hires in the last few months, rejected atheism and, oh yeah, there's that strange fifty-state tour I mentioned before. It's not clear exactly what Zuckerberg is up to, but we'll keep an eye on how this all shakes out.