Alexa can find ‘baby making’ music on Amazon's streaming services

The new voice controls were geared towards activities that have been requested most often by Alexa users and listeners of Amazon's music streaming services. In the announcement, the company said that 27 percent of all activity requests come from users who want to relax. Meditation is the number one requested activity, with spa, party and dinner rounding off the top four.

Along with specific activities, users can also request a particular genre to go with it. Amazon includes the examples "Alexa, play classical music for sleeping," "Alexa, play pop music for cooking," and "Alexa, play baby making jazz music." Because nothing sets the mood like a your partner telling their virtual assistant to find a playlist suitable for baby making.