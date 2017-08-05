Respawn CEO: Despite sales stumble, expect more 'Titanfall'

In an interview with Gamespot, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella commented on Titanfall 2's successful (but lower-than-expected) sales, suggesting that the crowded holiday launch window and "aggressive pricing" were factors. "The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella said. It doesn't help that the game competed with the critically and commercially successful Battlefield 1.

Zampella stated that Respawn probably won't do any more big content packs for Titanfall 2 like last week's Frontier Defense because, in his words, "We want to work on new stuff." Whether that means a third Titanfall shooter or other games in the universe, he didn't say. Ideally, it won't go the way of the studio's planned Titanfall card game, which shuttered in January.

But the franchise's next game, the mobile RTS Titanfall: Assault, is coming. It was soft-launched in May and get a global release next week on Android,with iOS to follow later in the year.