Nanoparticles fool your body into allowing organ transplants

You can customize the nanoparticles to achieve a specific effect, such as carrying more of the drug. It's also specific to the organ you're targeting, so there shouldn't be inadvertent damage.

The team's next focus is on applying their nanoparticle system to kidney transplants, and it's going to be a long time before this method is useful in the field. If it does pan out, though, it could dramatically reduce the risks associated organ transplants. Scientists would want to develop artificial organs more to keep up with demand and less as a backup for those times when natural organs don't take.