CBS, Showtime and The CW are coming to DirecTV Now

If that isn't an issue, then you'll probably enjoy the live, local and national broadcasts starting in 25 major markets including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York. DirecTV says it's planning to add "at least" 30 more broadcast affiliates from ABC, Fox and NBC over the next few weeks.

Slowly but surely, DirecTV now is becoming a full replacement for its traditional satellite offerings. CBS Sports Network, Showtime, The CW and Pop will be added to the service as well.