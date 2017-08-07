CBS, Showtime and The CW are coming to DirecTV Now

This is a little convoluted, so bear with us: CBS will soon be available on DirecTV Now, the pay-TV provider's streaming service. CBS offers its own streaming service, CBS All Access, the exclusive home for Star Trek: Discovery. If you subscribe to DirecTV Now, you won't be able to watch that unless you pony up $6 a month for a subscription on top of what you're paying for DirecTV Now. You will, however, be able to watch NCIS (above) and its various spin-offs.
If that isn't an issue, then you'll probably enjoy the live, local and national broadcasts starting in 25 major markets including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York. DirecTV says it's planning to add "at least" 30 more broadcast affiliates from ABC, Fox and NBC over the next few weeks.
Slowly but surely, DirecTV now is becoming a full replacement for its traditional satellite offerings. CBS Sports Network, Showtime, The CW and Pop will be added to the service as well.