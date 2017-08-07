The new Google Glass is on sale today (but don't get it)

Did you regret skipping Google Glass the first time around? You now have a second chance... if you have a specific need for it, that is. Glass for Work partner Streye is now selling the follow-up Glass Enterprise Edition starting at €1,550 (about $1,829). This is clearly intended for business (you get access to Streye's enterprise streaming services with your purchase), so you really, really won't want to buy it if you're just trying to impress your friends. However, this is still the most accessible Glass has been in years -- if you do need a wearable eyepiece, it's theoretically within easy reach.