'Horizon Zero Dawn' add-on 'The Frozen Wilds' lands November 7th

Guerilla Games still isn't saying much about what Horizon Zero Dawn's upcoming The Frozen Wilds expansion will contain, but at least you know when you'll get your hands on it. The studio has revealed that its big DLC will arrive on November 7th -- appropriately, just ahead of winter. You'll hear more about Frozen Wilds closer to launch, but the company is teasing "new, highly lethal machines" for Aloy to fight in addition to the namesake tundra and a fresh story. All we know for sure: if Guerrilla can maintain the production quality from the base game, you'll have something to look forward to in several weeks.