Brain-controlled VR game hints at a hands-free future

Games are the first application, and Neurable tells IEEE Spectrum it's hoping to bring its experience to VR arcades in 2018. The brain controller should be slicker, too, so the bulky design you see here (which makes you look like you're part of a lab experiment, really) won't last long.

However, the company clearly has larger ambitions. It sees brain control as a big step up in VR interfaces. When done well, it both eliminates the learning curve (you just think about what you want to do) and allows for input that's difficult or impossible when you can't see your body, such as fast text input. This isn't guaranteed to completely replace physical controls, at least not for a while (many games and other apps will still benefit from hands-on interaction), but it does hint at a future where you don't need controllers for every instance of interactive VR, even when they're relatively complex.