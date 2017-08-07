The Oculus launcher now works with Steam games

The update also brings a Parties feature that lets you and up to three fellow Rift owners chat across apps, so you don't have to wonder whether your friends are ready for a multiplayer match.

This should help you maintain immersion while you're wearing the Rift, of course, but it's also an acknowledgment that the Oculus Store isn't quite so central experience as the company might like. If Oculus is going to spur Rift adoption, it needs to show that there are plenty of interesting apps to try... and like it or not, the Store doesn't have a monopoly on the best examples. If Oculus eats some humble pie now, it might pay off with stronger Rift sales down the road.