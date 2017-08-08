'Fallout' is bringing the wasteland to tabletop gaming

Multiplayer in Fallout on PC and consoles probably isn't going to happen. So, if you want friends to join you in the wasteland you're going to have to go old school. The folks from Fantasy Flight Games have devised a tabletop board game that's suitable for up to four players. You can apparently play solo too, according to Game Informer. There's a heavy emphasis on decision making (a callback to the older Fallout games on PC), and newer elements like the VATS system for combat are on offer as well.