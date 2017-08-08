Minecraft’s annual convention is now an online stream

In an announcement, the Minecon team said that with such a large following, it's hard to maximize how many fans can attend the convention while still keeping the "friendly, intimate community atmosphere" of previous Minecons. So instead, on November 18th, you'll be able to stream the 90-minute-long Minecon Earth or attend a special theater screening. The plan is to "take the best bits of our previous events and incorporate them into a condensed show dedicated to all things Minecraft," which includes showing off your specially-made Minecraft-themed costume. You'll be able to submit your costume ahead of time for inclusion in the show. Swag will also still be a part of Minecon Earth. Exclusive goods will be on sale during the show and viewers will be able to order them online.

However, Mojang does want to keep some sort of in-person experience in the mix, so it's also going to support community events led by approved partners like Minefaire, Minevention and Blockfest. Like regular Minecon, these events will feature popular YouTubers and streamers as well as tournaments and costume contests.

More information about Minecon Earth will be released in the near future and for those who are bummed about not being able to attend Minecon this year, check out our coverage of the 2015 event that took place in London.