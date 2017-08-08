Show More Results

Nintendo's 'Samus' 3DS XL is perfect for that 'Metroid' reboot

The Samus Edition console will come out the same day the game drops.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
Huge Metroid fan? You'll be thrilled to know that Nintendo has designed a New 3DS XL to go with the upcoming Metroid II reboot, then. The Samus Edition console will be available on September 15th, the same day Metroid: Samus Returns lands on shelves. It features an orange and yellow case with a print of the armor-bound intergalactic bounty hunter on the front.

You'll have to buy your own copy of the side-scrolling adventure, because the console doesn't come with the game. But since it will only set you back $200 -- same as a standard 3DS XL -- it's not a bad deal at all. You need to act fast if you don't want to pay jacked-up prices on eBay, though. Like many 3DS consoles designed to be released with specific titles, this one's limited edition only.

