Nintendo's 'Samus' 3DS XL is perfect for that 'Metroid' reboot

You'll have to buy your own copy of the side-scrolling adventure, because the console doesn't come with the game. But since it will only set you back $200 -- same as a standard 3DS XL -- it's not a bad deal at all. You need to act fast if you don't want to pay jacked-up prices on eBay, though. Like many 3DS consoles designed to be released with specific titles, this one's limited edition only.