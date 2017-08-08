Swarm redesign shows just how much it knows about you

This also promises to be a more social app... if you want it to be. You should have an easier time keeping up with your friends' check-ins, and you can search for friends, visited categories and history. There is a change to Swarm's longstanding stickers, though. Now, the only way to upgrade your stickers (and claim that sweet, sweet multiplier bonus) is to check in enough times to unlock higher levels.

Yes, this is yet another tweak to Swarm's mission since its split from the Foursquare app. However, you could say that this is more honest. Lifelogging is one of the biggest reasons to use Swarm outside of the endless one-upmanship from its game component, and it's now at the heart of the app. The sticker change is also helpful for Foursquare's effort to serve businesses. Now that you can't just spend coins to upgrade stickers, you'll have more reasons to check in and provide valuable information about locations.