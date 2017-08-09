Lawsuit claims Disney illegally collected data in kids apps

The lawsuit points to a violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) -- a 1999 law that requires parental consent before apps aimed at children under the age of 13 can collect personal data. Companies like Path, Yelp, Genesis Toys and even a Disney subsidiary have come under fire for violating COPPA laws.

In a statement Disney said, "Disney has a robust COPPA compliance program, and we maintain strict data collection and use policies for Disney apps created for children and families. The complaint is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of COPPA principles, and we look forward to defending this action in court."

The plaintiffs in the case are seeking actual and statutory damages and punitive damages, which will be determined at trial, along with all trial-associated costs. They're also requesting an injunction of the practices and for the companies to sequester any illegally obtained data.