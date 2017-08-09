RuPaul's biographical series will stream on Hulu

Power executive producer Gary Lennon is slated to write the series, which will be set in 1980s New York. While RuPaul is a San Diego native, he moved to Atlanta for theatrical training before moving to the East Coast to make a name for himself, as recounted in a recent episode of Up/Close with The Hollywood Reporter.

This production also marks the second time Bad Robot and Hulu have worked together. The companies have already collaborated on the television adaptation of Stephen King's 11.22.63 and are slated to do the same with another King tale, Castle Rock, later this year.