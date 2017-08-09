Snapchat video of alleged sexual assault leads to quick arrest

This isn't the first time an assault has been streamed on a social media platform. A sexual assault was streamed on Facebook Live in March and a separate incident was streamed on Periscope last year. A fatal shooting was also inadvertently livestreamed on Facebook in 2016.

The county prosecutor, James VanEerten, said that he wasn't sure why the victim made the recording, but that it could have been to create a record -- which worked, if so. "It's obviously horrific, but at least it allowed us to put a stop to the situation and make a quick arrest in this case," he said.