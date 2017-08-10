Cult game ‘Night Trap’ gets limited physical release on PS4 and PC

It's been 25 years since Night Trap first arrived on the Sega CD. Its use of full-motion video (FMV) and surveillance-style gameplay was groundbreaking for its time -- and was later emulated by Phillips CD-i title Voyeur. The game sees players take on the role of a secret agent tasked with protecting a gaggle of teen girls from marauding vampires. Using secret cameras and traps, your task is to vanquish the beasties before they disrupt the group's slumber party.

Like other retro FMV titles, the game was touted as an interactive movie upon its release, but it looks more like a Troma flick than a Hollywood blockbuster. Night Trap received an unexpected infamy after it was (incorrectly) branded a game in which players "trap and kill women." Along with Mortal Kombat, it landed Sega in front of a series of congressional hearings on violence in video games, which in turn resulted in the creation of the ESRB rating system. In hindsight, the game seems pretty timid compared to what would follow.

Fans can grab physical copies of Night Trap exclusively from Limited Run Games' online store starting tomorrow, August 11. Orders are limited to one per customer for both the standard and collector's edition.