Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google cancels all-hands meeting due to safety concerns

Employees critical of the 'echo chamber' memo have been named by alt-right sites.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
12m ago in Business
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the same time Google fired the author of a 10-page memo criticizing its diversity efforts due to "biological" differences, CEO Sundar Pichai scheduled a company town meeting for today to discuss the issue. Now, Recode and Business Insider report that he sent another email to employees canceling the event, citing websites that posted personal information about employees critical of the memo. Instead, the company plan is that "in the coming days we will find several forums to gather and engage with Googlers, where people can feel comfortable to speak freely."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr