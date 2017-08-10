LG V30's camera has the lowest f-stop in a smartphone

V30's aperture is complemented by the camera's glass lens that can reproduce colors better than plastic lenses can. LG says the phone's camera is just better than its predecessors' overall -- it even reduces edge distortion for wide angle shots like landscape images and (ahem) "groufies" despite being slimmer.

"LG boasts an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography," the Korean electronics maker said, "and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs. For the users for whom the V series was designed, this kind of innovation is significant." We'll know for sure how good the phone's image quality truly is after it launches on August 31st.