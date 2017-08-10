Ron Gilbert's 'Thimbleweed Park' adventure is coming to the Switch

According to the developer, Thimbleweed Park on the Switch will support both Joy-Con Controllers as well as touch screen controls. The team does not have a specific September release date yet, but they have made a quick video to show off the game on Nintendo's hybrid console.

The game has all the adult and expletive-filled humor you've come to expect from a Ron Gilbert production, and sees you running through a haunted hotel, and abandoned circus and a burnt-out pillow factory to solve the mysteries of the town. You'll play as five different characters across the adventure, including a couple of FBI agents and a foul-mouthed clown named Ransome.

<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/200050156" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe>