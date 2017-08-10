Twitch's desktop streaming app is officially here

The app also has text and voice rooms that stay online even when servers are down, so you can chat with your favorite communities anytime. Plus, you can do voice and video calls with friends if private messaging just isn't enough -- you can even enable in-game overlays to manage those calls without alt-tabbing. In the future, it will also have cloud storage that will give you a way to access your data from multiple machines.

Twitch clearly built it on top of Curse's original app to serve power users who spend a lot of time on the platform, whether as a streamer or as a member of the audience. The great news is that the application works on both Windows and Mac -- just download it from Twitch's website and install it on your computer.